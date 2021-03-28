Mohanlal's Barroz: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Role In The Movie Is Revealed!

Mohanlal's highly anticipated directorial debut Barroz was launched in a grand event held at Kochi, recently. The movie, which is a 3D fantasy film, features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The sources close to Barroz have now revealed some interesting details about Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in the Mohanlal directorial.

As per the reports, the actor-filmmaker is playing the character Ron Madhav, an NRI real estate tycoon from the USA. Ron Madhav is back in India with an intention to buy the D'Gama Mansions in Goa. The sources suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in the movie is a very crucial one, even though he is not playing the protagonist.

Well, the cine-goers are now eagerly waiting for Mohanlal and Prithviraj's second onscreen collaboration. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran had directed Mohanlal in his directorial debut Lucifer, which went on to become the all-time highest grosser of the Malayalam film industry. Now, it is Mohanlal's turn to direct the young talent in his directorial debut.

Photo Courtesy: Nijith R Nair

After completing Barroz, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal will soon reunite for the much-awaited sequel of Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan. The pre-production activities of the movie are expected to begin by the end of 2021. In that case, the highly anticipated project will go on floors by mid-2022.

Mohanlal will return as his much-celebrated character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram in the movie. Along with directing the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of Khureshi's most-trusted ally Zayed Masood. As reported earlier, Lucifer is a trilogy that is expected to have a third installment as well.

Coming back to Barroz, Santhosh Sivan handles the cinematography of the project, which is scripted by Jijo Punnoos. The directorial debut of Mohanlal is bankrolled by his close associate Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

