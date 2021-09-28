Mollywood Actress And Dancer Sreelakshmi No More

Sreelakshmi,
the
renowned
dancer-turned-actress
is
no
more.
She
breathed
her
last
on
Tuesday
(September
28).
According
to
reports,
Sreelakshmi
was
undergoing
treatment
for
pneumonia
at
a
private
hospital
in
Kerala.
She
was
38
and
is
survived
by
her
husband
Vinod
and
two
sons.
The
actress
was
known
for
her
impeccable
acting
chops
in
Malayalam
daily
soaps.
She
was
also
a
part
of
a
few
short
and
feature
films.
The
Malayalam
artiste
who
was
a
dancer
before
entering
the
entertainment
world
had
performed
various
ballets
at
Aravindaksha
Menon's
Jayakerala
Dance
College
(in
Kerala's
Thrippunithura).