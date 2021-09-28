    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mollywood Actress And Dancer Sreelakshmi No More

      By
      |

      Sreelakshmi, the renowned dancer-turned-actress is no more. She breathed her last on Tuesday (September 28). According to reports, Sreelakshmi was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Kerala. She was 38 and is survived by her husband Vinod and two sons.

      Sreelakshmi

      The actress was known for her impeccable acting chops in Malayalam daily soaps. She was also a part of a few short and feature films. The Malayalam artiste who was a dancer before entering the entertainment world had performed various ballets at Aravindaksha Menon's Jayakerala Dance College (in Kerala's Thrippunithura).

      Bhramam: The Intriguing Trailer Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Here!Bhramam: The Intriguing Trailer Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Here!

      Pranav Mohanlal Wins The Internet With His Kind Act, Watch VideoPranav Mohanlal Wins The Internet With His Kind Act, Watch Video

      She had also won the All Kerala Dance College's State Award in 2020 for her performance in the ballet Ardhangana organized by Pathanamithitta Mudra Nrithavedi.

      Comments
      Read more about: sreelakshmi mollywood malayalam
      Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 28, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X