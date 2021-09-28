Mollywood Actress And Dancer Sreelakshmi No More

Sreelakshmi, the renowned dancer-turned-actress is no more. She breathed her last on Tuesday (September 28). According to reports, Sreelakshmi was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Kerala. She was 38 and is survived by her husband Vinod and two sons.

The actress was known for her impeccable acting chops in Malayalam daily soaps. She was also a part of a few short and feature films. The Malayalam artiste who was a dancer before entering the entertainment world had performed various ballets at Aravindaksha Menon's Jayakerala Dance College (in Kerala's Thrippunithura).

Bhramam: The Intriguing Trailer Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Here!

Pranav Mohanlal Wins The Internet With His Kind Act, Watch Video

She had also won the All Kerala Dance College's State Award in 2020 for her performance in the ballet Ardhangana organized by Pathanamithitta Mudra Nrithavedi.