The Priest: The Mammootty Starrer To Hit The Theatres On March 4

Mammootty, the megastar will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming mystery thriller, The Priest. The leading man recently took to his social media pages and officially confirmed the release date of The Priest, to the much excitement of his fans and cine-goers. The Mammootty starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on March 4, 2021.

The release date of the much-awaited project, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko revealed along with a brand new poster. In the new poster of The Priest, the leading man Mammootty is seen with the other prominent faces of the movie, including the leading lady Manju Warrier.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is all set to play the first priest character of his 4-decades-long acting career in The Priest. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the megastar's character in the mystery thriller, the teaser and posters suggest that he is playing a priest who possesses some extraordinary powers.

The Priest marks the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier. However, the reports suggest that Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, and their characters don't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the lady superstar is playing a pivotal character in the Jofin T Chacko directorial.