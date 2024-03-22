Manjummel Boys Hindi Release: Fans Await Hindi Dub After Record Breaking Box Office Collection

In
less
than
a
month
since
its
release,
the
critically
and
commercially
acclaimed
survival
thriller
'Manjummel
Boys'
has
made
history
by
becoming
the
first
Malayalam
film
to
join
the
₹200-crore
club.
Based
on
a
real-life
story
from
2006,
the
film
centres
around
a
group
of
friends
from
the
small
town
of
Manjummel
near
Kochi
who
embark
on
a
vacation
to
Kodaikanal.
According
to
the
Film
Exhibitors'
United
Organisation
of
Kerala
(FEUOK),
'Manjummel
Boys'
has
not
only
received
glowing
reviews
but
also
enjoyed
a
phenomenal
run
at
the
box
office,
solidifying
its
place
in
Malayalam
cinema
history.
Earning
the
title
of
one
of
the
biggest
hits
in
Malayalam
cinema,
'Manjummel
Boys'
surpassed
the
previous
record
held
by
Jude
Anthany
Joseph's
flood
saga
'2018',
which
collected
over
₹150
crore.
With
its
impressive
journey
and
unprecedented
box-office
run,
fans
of
mainstream
Hindi
cinema
are
now
eagerly
anticipating
the
dubbed
Hindi
release
of
the
film,
mirroring
the
success
of
other
hit
regional
films.
Written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram,
produced
by
Parava
Films
and
featuring
an
ensemble
cast,
'Manjummel
Boys'
premiered
worldwide
on
February
22,
2024.
Its
engaging
storyline
and
stellar
performances
have
led
to
fans
demanding
a
Hindi
dubbed
version,
allowing
audiences
across
the
nation
to
experience
it.
