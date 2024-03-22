Manjummel Boys Hindi Release: Fans Await Hindi Dub After Record Breaking Box Office Collection

In less than a month since its release, the critically and commercially acclaimed survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' has made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to join the ₹200-crore club. Based on a real-life story from 2006, the film centres around a group of friends from the small town of Manjummel near Kochi who embark on a vacation to Kodaikanal. According to the Film Exhibitors' United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), 'Manjummel Boys' has not only received glowing reviews but also enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office, solidifying its place in Malayalam cinema history.

Earning the title of one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, 'Manjummel Boys' surpassed the previous record held by Jude Anthany Joseph's flood saga '2018', which collected over ₹150 crore. With its impressive journey and unprecedented box-office run, fans of mainstream Hindi cinema are now eagerly anticipating the dubbed Hindi release of the film, mirroring the success of other hit regional films.

Written and directed by Chidambaram, produced by Parava Films and featuring an ensemble cast, 'Manjummel Boys' premiered worldwide on February 22, 2024. Its engaging storyline and stellar performances have led to fans demanding a Hindi dubbed version, allowing audiences across the nation to experience it.