Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination This Week: RJ Kajal Is Evicted From The Show!

Kajal's Bigg Boss journey comes to an end. The radio jockey has become the 14th contestant to bid goodbye to the Telugu reality show. On the flip side, the show has finally got its five finalists. Contestants including Maanas Nagulapalli, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanmanth and VJ Sunny will now be vying in the final race to win the coveted trophy.

Coming back to Kajal, though she was initially slammed by housemates and audiences for her over-active nature and interference in every other issue of the house, she was time and again seen defending herself stating that she cannot change herself for the sake of the game, and it is how she is even outside the madhouse. On the other hand, her camaraderie with Maanas and Sunny was highly celebrated by the followers of the show. Similarly, her clash with anchor Ravi, Sreerama and Anee had grabbed many eyeballs. An ardent fan of Bigg Boss, Kajal's performance in the previous week had received praise from the audience. She even bagged the opportunity to appeal to the audiences for votes, all thanks to her stupendous performance as actress Sridevi.

Currently, Sreerama is the first finalist of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. A total of 5 contestants were nominated in the final nominations including Kajal, Maanas, Shanmukh, Siri, Sreeram and Sunny. If reports are anything to go by, Sunny will be announced as the second finalist of the season in the Saturday episode of the show.

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be telecasted on December 19 on Star Maa and will also be available on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.