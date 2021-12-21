Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Winner VJ Sunny’s Total Remuneration Will Leave You Surprised!

VJ Sunny, the journalist-turned-actor bagged the highly coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. In the grand finale held in Hyderabad, the actor outshined the other four finalists including Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli and Siri Hanmanth, and it is all thanks to his record-breaking vote counts in the last week. Sunny truly garnered a great deal of attention from the audience with his amusing stints and strong relationships in the house.

He also received a reasonable share of flak from the netizens after he displayed his aggressive side during several tasks. On the other hand, the actor received huge support from the mini-screen audience after he was targetted by a few contestants. His rapport with host Nagarjuna Akkineni and camaraderie with Maanas and RJ Kajal was also well-received by the audiences. Well, as fans still celebrate his big feat on social media, what has surprised many is a buzz about Sunny's earnings from the show.

For his stay inside the madhouse, the contestant reportedly charged Rs 2 lakh per week, which makes his total remuneration Rs 25 lakh for 15 weeks (105 days). Along with the trophy, he received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, a bike and a plot worth Rs 25 lakh. Summing up, VJ Sunny has earned more than Rs 1 crore in a time period of 3 months, which is actually impressive.

Well with the buzz going viral on the internet, looks like Sunny's innumerable fans have now got another reason to rejoice as he has not only won the title of BB Telugu's fifth season but has also taken home the trophy, a stylish bike, a plot and a huge sum of money.