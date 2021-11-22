Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vishhal Nikam Decides To Play Individual Game; Sneha Wagh Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an interaction between Mahesh Manjrekar and Vishhal Nikam, in which the latter tells the former that he is hurt with treatment received from the people to whom he has always been loyal. On the other hand, Meenal Shah tries to justify her point. Utkarsh Shinde questions Mahesh if his actions are shown on TV or not. Interestingly, the host tells him that he is not speaking for himself, hence, he is not getting much screen space.

During break time, Vishhal Nikam gets shattered and tells that he will now be playing his game for his own, and will not be a part of any group. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar organizes a Bigg Boss Marathi Awards 2021, in which housemates have to give awards to a particular contestant with a majority of votes for a particular category. Best supporting actor and actress won by Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Gayatri Datar respectively. The best comedian award goes to Utkarsh Shinde. Best jodi goes to Jay Dudhane and Sneha Wagh. The best over-actor award goes to Sonali Patil. Best villain (Male/Female) awards go to Vikas Patil-Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagannath.

The best dushman jodi award goes to Jay and Meenal. Best director goes to Utkarsh Shinde. Best actor and actress awards go to Vishhal Nikam and Mira-Meenal. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar shows a VOOT atrangi demand of a fan, who asks Vishhal, Dadus and Vikas to dance to 'Bala' song. Interestingly, they perform on the same and leave everyone in splits. After that, Mahesh gives a unique task to the housemates, in which they will have to sell the product as a salesman.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Sneha Wagh Gets Out Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Jay, Mira & Vishhal; Gayatri & Sonali Get Safe

Later, Sonali Patil and Sneha Wagh learn chuglis. Sonali scolds Jay for talking behind her back, whereas, Sneha gets to know that Mira and Gayatri called her weak. Eventually, Mahesh Manjrekar begins an elimination process and announces Utkarsh Shinde and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus as safe contestants. By the end of the episode, he takes Sneha Wagh's name as the eliminated contestant of the house. Everyone gets shocked after learning about the same. Dadus and Jay break down in tears. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!