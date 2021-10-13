Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: THESE 8 Housemates Get Nominated; Adish Vaidya & Sneha Wagh Fight

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a friendly conversation between Sonali Patil and Jay Dudhane. On the other hand, Adish Vaidya tells Vikas Patil that he has been receiving the cold shoulder from many housemates. In the kitchen area, Adish makes fun of Sneha Wagh when she is making chapatis. On the other side, Jay feels that Adish is trying to copy him. Mira Jagannath advises Jay not to get involved much in Sneha and Adish. Jay tells Mira that he is not at all serious about Sneha.

In the garden area, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Sneha Wagh and Gayatri Datar discuss about Adish Vaidya. Gayatri tells them that Adish is a cry baby outside the house as well. She imitates his walking style. In the bedroom, Bigg Boss finds Adish Vaidya sleeping and Trupti Desai, Sneha Wagh and Surekha Kudachi tease him for the same.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a new theme of the week i.e., 'BB College'. Bigg Boss shows housemates some glimpses of their college days. After that, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task 'Safar Kara Mastine', in which the five housemates will have to grab 5 bags and sit on the jeep. In every round, one contestant will get down of the jeep and another contestant will replace him/her.

As the task begins, Trupti Desai, Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath, Gayatri Datar and Sneha Wagh manage to grab the bags and sit on the jeep. During the process, Sonali Patil gets injured. In the first round, Trupti Desai comes out of the jeep and Vishhal Nikam replaces her. Later, Utkarsh Shinde replaces Vishhal. In the next round, Sneha Wagh gets out of the jeep and gets replaced by Vikas Patil. In the next round, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus replaces Vikas. And in the last round, Aavishkar Darwhekar replaces Dadus.

During the task, Adish Vaidya and Sneha Wagh engage in a heated argument with each other. Sneha says that she doesn't like Adish's attitude. Later, Adish apologises to Sneha for the argument. Eventually, the nomination task gets over and five contestants in the jeep - Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath, Gayatri Datar and Aavishkar Darwhekar get safe from the nomination. Eight contestants who got nominated for the eviction are - Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Trupti Desai, Surekha Kudachi, Sonali Patil, Santosh Chaudhary, Sneha Wagh and Vikas Patil. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!