Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh’s Ex-Husband Anurag Reacts To Kamya Punjabi’s Tweet; Has THIS Request

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant and actress Sneha Wagh's marital life has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Let us tell you, the actress got married twice and is currently in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house with her first husband Aavishkar Darvhekar.

A couple of days ago, TV actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter and shared an old quote of Sneha Wagh, in which she spoke about her failed marriages and revealed that she was physically abused by her first husband (Aavishkar) and tortured by the second one (Anurag Solanki). Well, the tweet went viral on the internet.

And now, Sneha Wagh's second husband Anurag Solanki has finally reacted to it and thanked Kamya Punjabi for the same. He replied to the tweet by stating, "Thank u kamya!I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don't wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once🙏 #BiggBossMarathi P.S

I m the 2nd husband."

Thank u kamya!I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once🙏 #BiggBossMarathi

P.S I m the 2nd husband. https://t.co/uwzCUtFf4h — Anurag solanki (@anurag2202) September 21, 2021

In the tweet, Anurag Solanki claimed that he didn't torture Sneha Wagh and sought proof from her after coming out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. For the unversed, Kamya knows Anurag personally, hence, she took a stand for him on Twitter. After this reaction, it would be interesting to see Sneha's reaction to Anurag's tweet.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Kamya Punjabi Lashes Out At Sneha Wagh; Says 'Don't Play It Dirty'

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 22 Highlights: Mira Jagannath Tortures Jay Dudhane; Dadus Impresses Everyone

Talking about Sneha Wagh, she has featured in several Marathi and Hindi daily soaps. The actress has acted in shows like Jyoti, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chandrashekhar, Mere Sai and so on.