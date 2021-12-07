Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh Lashes Out At Jay Dudhane; The Latter Injures Himself

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde. They say that it was quite a dangerous feeling to experience an eviction moment. In the bathroom area, Vishhal Nikam discusses about Meenal Shah's comment about him with Vikas Patil. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye'.

Jay, Utkarsh and Mira feel that they could come in the nomination. In the bedroom area, Gayatri Datar and Mira engage in a verbal spat over bathing. Gayatri tells Mira that she wants to have a bath first, however, Mira tells her that she is yet to make food. Later, Bigg Boss tells housemates that it's the 12th week and they will get big surprises. BB freezes everyone and Trupti Desai enters the house first.

She praises all the housemates for their game. She calls Meenal the strongest contestant amongst the girls. Vishhal gets emotional on seeing Trupti. After that, Bigg Boss asks Trupti Desai to name one contestant whom she feels is the loser in the house. Trupti gives a 'Loser' locket to Sonali Patil.

Later, Sneha Wagh enters the house and starts taking a class of all the housemates. Sneha confronts Vishhal for not speaking for himself in the house. On the other hand, the actress praises Gayatri and Vikas. Sneha bashes Utkarsh for speaking ill about her behind her back. She also slams Mira. Later, the Veera actress gives a befitting reply to Sonali for considering her outsider and calls out Meenal for supporting Sonali in her deeds.

Then, Sneha Wagh lashes out at Jay Dudhane for playing with her emotions. She says that Jay used her for the game and spoke a lot of mean things about her. She calls him 'immature'. Sneha gives 'Loser' tag to Jay Dudhane. After that, Gayatri apologises to Sneha. On the other hand, Jay breaks down in tears. Mira tries to console her. Jay hurts his hand by hitting on the suitcase. His hand starts bleeding. Housemates express concern for Jay.

Later, in the bedroom area, Jay and Sneha have an intense conversation, in which the latter scolds the former for his deeds. Jay tells her that her behaviour is hurting him a lot. After that, Adish Vaidya enters the house, and he greets everyone with much love. Adish gives 'Loser' tag to Mira Jagannath.

After that, Bigg Boss opens the main door and asks the three guests to nominate other housemates. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!