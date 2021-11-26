Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas And Vishhal Engage In Ugly Fight; Jay Dudhane Becomes Captain Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam and Meenal Shah. Sonali complains about Mira Jagannath. Sonali gets upset when Meenal and Vikas ignore her. She asks Vikas and Meenal to take a stand for her. However, they refuse to do it as Mira has always been making food for them. Later, Sonali lashes out at Vikas.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'. Vishhal Nikam, Gayatri Datar and Utkarsh Shinde feel sleepy. When Vikas tries to sort things out, Sonali screams at him again. Hilariously, Jay and Mira catch Vishhal sleeping inside the washroom. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of Gayatri Datar's captaincy.

Bigg Boss gives a unique captaincy task 'Praan Jaye Par Paani Na Jaye' to the housemates, in which housemates will have to collect water in the sponge and pour it into the drums. Jay chooses Meenal and Vishhal as their supporters, whereas, Mira chooses Utkarsh and Vikas as her supporters.

During the task, both the teams try hard to collect water, however, they engage in a physical fight. Notably, Vishhal, Jay and Meenal lock Vikas, Utkarsh and Mira respectively. After seeing Vishhal's game, Vikas starts bashing his close friends for his dirty strategies. He takes a dig at his family, personal life, decision-making skills and faith in god. Their conversation gets uglier with each passing round.

On the other hand, Meenal locks Mira, and they have a big verbal spat. Eventually, Jay wins maximum rounds and becomes the captain of the house. After the task, Meenal, Sonali and Vishhal discuss about Vikas' comments during the task. They feel that he has said a bit too much. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!