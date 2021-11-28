Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus Gets Eliminated From The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. In the last weekend episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mahesh Manjrekar was seen in a super angry mode as he bashed Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil for their complex relationship inside the house. Moreover, he also bashed Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar for their dirty game inside the house.

Talking about the elimination, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, who was nominated this week, has reportedly been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Yes, you read that right! As per the final voting trends, Dadus was standing last on the list and eventually, he bid adieu to the housemates with a heavy heart.

After hearing the decision, housemates got emotional and broke down in tears while giving farewell to the singer Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus. Let us tell you, Dadus has been loved by almost all the housemates, however, he was highly criticized by netizens as well as the host Mahesh Manjrekar for his game inside the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vishhal Nikam And Sonali Patil Get An Earful From Mahesh Manjrekar

Coming back to the voting trends, Vikas Patil and Meenal Shah were standing in the top 2 positions respectively. On the other hand, Sonali Patil and Mira Jagannath were in the third and fourth positions respectively. Looks like, Dadus' elimination will bring a big change in the game.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mira Jagannath And Gayatri Datar Friendship Ends? Housemates Get Luxury Items

Talking about the episode, Salman Khan had appeared on the stage to promote his Hindi film, Antim. Moreover, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana also played a fun game with the housemates. Well, housemates were happy after meeting Salman Khan through TV. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!