Parna Pethe Reminisces About Her College Days By Posting Old Picture With BFF Suyash Tilak

Marathi actress Parna Pethe recently shared a throwback picture with her BFF from college actor Suyash Tilak. The actress, who recently got recovered from COVID-19 took to Instagram and posted a photo as a story.

In the above photo, one can see Suyash Tilak and Parna Pethe wearing their college uniform and posing happily for the camera. For the unversed, Parna and Suyash have studied together in Pune's renowned Fergusson College. Parna has always been active on social media. The YZ actress loves to keep her fans updating with constant updates on Instagram.

A few days ago, Parna Pethe and her director-husband Alok Rajwade recovered from COVID-19. After recovering from the disease, the couple decided to donate plasma to help patients to recover from the Coronavirus.

Parna had shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Said hi and bye to covid 19 ❤️soon will be plasma ready and ready to help and hear out anyone battling with it or is anxious because of it trust your bodies, wear masks and don't take this lightly ❤️ unending love and peace. we are together in this. do reach out for absolutely anything."

On the professional front, Parna Pethe was last seen in Alok Rajwade's directorial venture Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal (2020). She will next be seen in Mohit Takalkar's Medium Spicy alongside Lalit Prabhakar and Sai Tamhankar. On the other hand, Suyash Tilak has featured in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli (2020).