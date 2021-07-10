Suyash Tilak Is Still Friends With Ex-GF Akshaya Deodhar; Says Fiancée Aayushi Bhave Is Very Understanding

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak recently got engaged to actress-girlfriend Aayushi Bhave in Pune. The actor's engagement pictures went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute moments from the event. Talking about Suyash Tilak's personal life, he has always been in the limelight for his past relationship.

For the unversed, Suyash Tilak was earlier dating Tuzhat Jeev Rangala fame Akshaya Deodhar for a long time. However, the couple broke up due to some differences between them. Since then, Suyash kept himself away from the limelight, but on the other hand, netizens were still discussing his past relationship on social media.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Suyash Tilak revealed that he is still friends with Akshaya Deodhar. Without revealing the name of the actress, the Classmates fame said, "People spoke about my past relationship more than I did. Stories that never happened were cooked up. As far as my past relationship is concerned, we were good friends then and continue to be."

Interestingly, Suyash Tilak feels lucky to have a partner like Aayushi Bhave, who is sensible. When asked about keeping their relationship a secret, the Ka Re Durava actor said that Aayushi and he prefer to keep their personal lives private. He said, "Aayushi is extremely understanding and I didn't have to explain anything to her."

Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave exchanged rings in the presence of their family members and close friends and have not yet finalized the wedding date. While speaking about the same, Suyash said, "We are waiting for the situation to get better. But, we will most probably be tying the knot by the end of this year."

On the professional front, Suyash Tilak is currently seen in Colors Marathi show, Shubhmangal Online, opposite Sayali Sanjeev. On the other hand, Aayushi Bhave is gearing up for her debut Marathi film, Roopnagar Ke Cheetey.