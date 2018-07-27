 »   »   »  Junga Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer!

Related Articles
Junga, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role is all set to take over the big screens. The film, which has been directed by Gokul, also marks the big debut of Vijay Sethupathi as a producer. Reports sugges that Junga is the costliest ever film of Vijay Sethupathi and the movie has been shot in various foreign locations.
The trailer of Junga didn't reveal anything about the story line of the movie but it has promised a lot of fun and mass elements, with some of the one-liners by Vijay Sethupathi striking the right chords with the audiences. Junga is also the second association of Vijay Sethupathi with director Gokul after the film Idharkkuthaana Aasaipettai Balakumaru in which Vijay Sethupathi's performance was much appreciated. The makeover of Vijay Sethupathi as Junga, the lead character of the movie, has already gained the attention and the audiences expect nothing less than a fine entertainer.
Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Junga also features actors like Sayyesha, Madonna Sebastian, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and others in important roles. The initial shows of Junga at some of the overseas centres have been completed. The first show of Junga in India is expected to commence by 8 AM. Here is what the the audiences have got to say about Junga.
Opens To Good Reports
According to the above tweet, Junga has opened to good reports after the completion of the premiere shows in Malaysia. It has also mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi-Gokul combo has struck once again.
Full On Entertainer?
Junga was expected to be a fine entertainer and the above tweet suggests that the movie offers full entertainment. It has also been mentioned that the movie is a one man show.
Another Positive Report
Here is yet another tweet that suggests that Junga is a good entertainer. According to the tweet, the director has penned the screenplay with loads of moments to entertain us. There are praises for Vijay Sethupathi as well.
A Fun Entertainer?
Positive reports continue to flow in for Junga. Going by the above tweet, the director and the writer have come up with a movie which has the intention to entertain the audiences throughout.
Superb Reports
Here is another tweet that suggests that Junga has hit the right chords with the audiences. According to the above tweet, Junga is a film that is worth the time and money. There are praises for the dialogues of the films as well.