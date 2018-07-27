 »   »   »  Junga Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer!

Junga, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role is all set to take over the big screens. The film, which has been directed by Gokul, also marks the big debut of Vijay Sethupathi as a producer. Reports sugges that Junga is the costliest ever film of Vijay Sethupathi and the movie has been shot in various foreign locations.

The trailer of Junga didn't reveal anything about the story line of the movie but it has promised a lot of fun and mass elements, with some of the one-liners by Vijay Sethupathi striking the right chords with the audiences. Junga is also the second association of Vijay Sethupathi with director Gokul after the film Idharkkuthaana Aasaipettai Balakumaru in which Vijay Sethupathi's performance was much appreciated. The makeover of Vijay Sethupathi as Junga, the lead character of the movie, has already gained the attention and the audiences expect nothing less than a fine entertainer.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Junga also features actors like Sayyesha, Madonna Sebastian, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and others in important roles. The initial shows of Junga at some of the overseas centres have been completed. The first show of Junga in India is expected to commence by 8 AM. Here is what the the audiences have got to say about Junga.