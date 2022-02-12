Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination This Week: Suja Varunee To Get Evicted?

The first week elimination process of Bigg Boss Ultimate, which was held last Sunday saw the shocking eviction of Suresh Chakravarthy. The highly controversial show will soon complete two weeks of its premiere and an eviction will be announced quite soon. On Sunday (February 13), 6 nominated contestants of the show will face the highly edgy process.

The second week nominated contestants are Suja Varunee, Julie, Abhinay, Thadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss (Bala) and Thamarai Selvi. Ahead of the episode, a lot is being speculated about the contestant going to be evicted next. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Suja Varunee will have to walk through the exit door this week. In the first two weeks, the actress was seen struggling to adapt with the new atmosphere, despite giving impressive performances in tasks and doing her house works quite well, which was even acknowledged by the housemates.

Having said that, a few had opined during the nomination process that she was not playing her game well or to a degree which she had displayed during her stints in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. For the unversed, she entered the madhouse as a wild card contestant along with Harish and Kaajal. Suja was evicted a week before the finale of season 1. Well now, as rumours are rife about her eviction, one will have to wait to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode of the show when host Kamal Haasan joins the contestants. As we witnessed the shocking eviction of Suresh already, we can also expect the unexpected on Sunday.

Currently, Snehan is the captain of the house, which is left with 13 contestants including him.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Ultimate premiered on January 30, 2022.