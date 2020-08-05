Beirut Explosion: Harish Kalyan To Manjima Mohan; Kollywood Celebs React To Lebanon Disaster

August 4, 2020 turned out to be the worst day for Beirut city, as a massive explosion shook the capital of Lebanon. The reason behind the blast is not yet confirmed but the initial reports suggest that a fire broke out at a warehouse in the port, which was storing explosive material. Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the warehouse had 2700 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, used in bombs and fertilizers. Local media also said that the fire was started because of welding work happening in the same warehouse. As per reports, so far more than 70 people have been killed and 3000 injured in the explosion.

The Beirut explosion's videos have gone viral on social media and netizens were shocked after seeing the intensity of the blast. Social media is flooded with reactions over the tragic incident. Kollywood celebrities too reacted to the Beirut explosion on their respective Twitter handles. Take a look:

{photo-feature}

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar And Other Bollywood Stars Pray For Beirut After Massive Explosion