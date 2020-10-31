Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Elimination: Velmurugan To Get Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show?

The mini-screen audiences have been eagerly waiting for the fourth week elimination of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Well, much before the telecast of the show on Vijay Television, we hear that singer Velmurugan will be eliminated from the show. As per the entertainment portal, Behindwoods and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analyst Simath, Velmurugan will be out of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Let us tell you that during the last weekend (Week 3) episode, host Kamal Haasan had questioned his diplomatic stand in the house. Notably, Vel's performance this week was overshadowed by other contestants including Balaji Murugadoss, Archana, Aari and Anitha Sampath.

Talking about Velmurugan's performance so far, though he has been taking diplomatic decisions in the house, his entertaining factor and indulgence in tasks was highly appreciable. His verbal brawl with Suresh Chakravarthy was the major highlight in the third week of the season. Notably, many times, the singer was cornered by the groups developed gradually in the show. Let us tell you that Velmurugan will be the second contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 after senior actor Rekha.

The other nominated contestants for the fourth week elimination include Aajeedh, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Jithan Ramesh, Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj, Som and Sanam Shetty. Notably, Samyuktha is the new captain of the house. Interestingly, Aari Arjuna and Anitha Sampath were sent to jail (glass chamber) by other contestants for their poor performance in the previous gold mining task.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, singer Suchitra will soon be entering the show.

