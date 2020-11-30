Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Asks For Season’s First ‘Kurumpadam’ For Samyuktha-Aari Issue

Did Aari question Samyuktha’s motherhood?

Let us tell you that the model-turned-actress had earlier alleged Aari of questioning her motherhood. Kamal took the Sunday episode as an opportunity to prove the allegation wrong, as he showed the video of Aari talking about Samyuktha's motherhood. In the video, he was seen comparing Samyuktha's maturity as a mother with Aajeedh, who is younger than her. The host cleared the air as he said that Aari only said that she is matured as a mother and hasn't questioned her motherhood in any way. He also explained by saying that a mother's love and concern towards her child can and should never be questioned by anybody else.

Samyuktha’s serious statement

Later, Kamal Haasan questioned Samyuktha about her statement regarding Aari's upbringing. In the beginning, he asked her about using the word ‘Valarpu' (upbringing) in the show. Samyuktha accepted that she has used the word in many instances for Aari. She also added that she believes a person's behaviour is a reflection of his/her upbringing.

Kamal Haasan on Samyuktha’s upbringing statement

Hearing this, Kamal Haasan said that her son Ryan and Aari's parents are watching the show and her statement about Aari will only disappoint them. He further requested Samyuktha, other contestants and the public to not bring families into their individual fights. Kamal said, "The game and the fight is between you two individuals and therefore your family sitting at their homes should not be blamed or brought between your problem." Further, Kamal Haasan called Samyuktha's statement disgraceful and an insult towards Aari.

Aari-Samyuktha shake hands!

After the Kurumpadam, Samyuktha and Aari were seen apologizing to each other while shaking hands. Notably, Samyuktha bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Tamil 4 in the 8th week of the show and she became the 5th contestant to get eliminated.