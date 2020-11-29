Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Samyuktha Karthik To Get Evicted This Week?

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw host Kamal Haasan joining the 14 contestants. The Ulaganayagan was seen talking to them about their well-being and happenings inside the madhouse.

In the episode, contestants including Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty and Anitha Sampath raised their concern regarding a group inside the house, which was indeed addressed by the host. He was also seen advising Archana Chandhoke and Nisha Aranthangi to play their individual games instead of supporting others as they can do that even by staying outside the house.

Coming to elimination, 7 contestants including Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Som Shekar, Nisha, Samyuktha, Jithan Ramesh and Sanam Shetty were nominated in the eighth week. Let us tell you that Aari and Balaji were announced safe by Kamal in the previous (Saturday) episode of the show.

With 5 contestants remaining in the danger zone, looks like Samyuktha might pack her bags to return back home. As per Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analyst Imadh, Samyuktha Karthik will get evicted this week. In the Sunday episode, Kamal Haasan will be discussing Samyuktha and Sanam's conversation that happened during the call center task. Ulaganyagan will also be questioning the former's statement regarding Aari's upbringing, which she has repeatedly said on several occasions in the last week.

Let us tell you that Aari and Samyuktha are not on good terms and most of the time have expressed differences in opinion. Aari had alleged her of being biased towards Balaji Murugadoss during her captainship, while Samyuktha had responded to it by asking whether he has come to the show to only do workouts.

Well, Samyuktha's stints inside the house have been impressive, but many times the model-turned-actress was criticized for playing safe and for being biased towards Balaji and Shivani Narayanan. With a buzz doing the rounds about her exit, we will have to wait and see what unfolds in the Sunday episode.

