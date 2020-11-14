Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan’s Mass Entry With Vikram’s Background Music Thrills Netizens!

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through a no-elimination week owing to the Diwali celebration inside the house. The makers of the show have been leaving no stones unturned to entertain the mini screen audience with a few Diwali special tasks given to the contestants during the week.

The recent task Paatti Sollai Thattathe (Do not disobey grandmother's words) was among them that garnered huge appreciation and also criticizm from the audience and netizens. The task required contestants to play the roles of members of a family headed by a grandmother, portrayed by Archana Chandhoke. She was asked to tempt the family members with plans of splitting her wealth in order to bring them together. Following the unsuccessful attempt of the contestants, Bigg Boss was seen declining their luxury budget for the week.

Well now, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting for host Kamal Haasan's entry during the weekend episode when he will be celebrating Diwali with the contestants. As the task Patti Sollai Thattathe was one of the highlights last week, Ulaganayagan will be surely discussing with the contestants regarding what went wrong during the skit.

Let us tell you that the latest promo of the show has now gone viral on social media with several praising Kamal Haasan's entry in a black shirt and white vesthi (dhoti) with the mass background music from his upcoming film Vikram's teaser. In the video, the actor looked dapper and stylish as ever as he wore a thick silver chain that goes perfect with the asymmetrical collar of his shirt. He was seen wishing the mini-screen audiences on the occasion of Diwali while also discussing about the spiced up atmosphere inside the house. The innumerable fans and followers of Ulaganayagan clearly can't get enough of his new look who are now heaping praise on Kamal.

Check out the tweets here!

Happy Diwali #KamalHassan sir😍😍🥳🎆

Indru kondattamum undu vivadhamum undu..🤩🤩😅



Diwali naala celebrations mattum than irukkumnu nenachom illaya appo..😁😁🤩



KH sir look👌😍#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/pAZ6VZ8jJ1 — Sparkle..💫💖 (@Biggboss_luv) November 14, 2020

This man and his age is a different kinda love story🥵! Uff,veshti satta with that chain is a swag🔥! Reversal with age❤️!#BiggBossTamil #BigBoss4Tamil #BiggBossTamil4 #kamalhassan pic.twitter.com/wJ5rvxQ4X6 — Sunshine Girl✨🌻 (@shri_cuts) November 14, 2020

Andavaa enna ipdi irukinga😍😍🔥🔥🔥 — Prashu Prashanth (@Prashu94Haasan) November 14, 2020

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Housemates Celebrate Diwali With Festive Spirit

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Slam Suchitra For Her Statement Regarding Som Shekar And Samyuktha