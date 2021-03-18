Chiyaan 60: Muthukumar Joins The Team Of Vikram And Dhruv Starrer

Yesterday (March 17, 2021), we had reported that Karthik Subbaraj roped in Petta fame Sananth for his next ambitious project starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, the film has been creating headlines for its stellar star cast. Talking about the casting, looks like Karthik Subbaraj is keen to retain his previous film Petta's actors in his next, as he has now roped in Muthukumar for the Vikram-starrer.

The production house Seven Screen Studio took to Twitter announced Muthukumar's casting with a welcome poster. They wrote, "#MuthuKumar joins the gang.. Welcome Onboard. #Chiyaan60 #ChiyaanVikram #DhruvVikram. A @karthiksubbaraj Padam."

The makers have not revealed details about his role, but it is expected to be an important one. Talking about Muthukumar, the actor has earlier featured in popular films like Nagarvalam, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Vettai and so on. Notably, he is also a part of Dhanush's next film Jagame Thandhiram. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Apart from Sananth and Muthukumar, #Chiyaan60 also stars Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan, Simran and others in key roles. Notably, the Vikram-starrer marks the sixth collaboration of Bobby and Karthik Subbaraj. Well, the film is indeed special for the Kollywood audience, as Vikram and Dhruv Vikram will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

#Chiyaan60 is not only in the news for its casting, but also for its music. Earlier, the team was considering Anirudh Ravichander for its music department, but now, they have officially roped in Santhosh Narayanan for the same. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is being produced by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio banner, and it is expected to release in 2022.

