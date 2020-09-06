Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: Aishwarya Lekshmi's First Look Poster Is Out!

Jagame Thandhiram, the highly anticipated upcoming Dhanush starrer features popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the second Tamil outing of the talented actress. Recently, the makers of Jagame Thandhiram revealed Aishwarya Lekshmi's first look poster from the movie, as a special birthday gift for the actress.

Karthik Subbaraj, the director who shared the actress's first look poster on his official Twitter page, wished her a happy birthday on the behalf of the entire team. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is overwhelmed with the team's lovely gesture, thanked the director by commenting on his post. The actress also stated that she is eagerly waiting to watch Jagame Thandhiram.

Aishwarya Lekshmi looks simply gorgeous in her first look poster from the Dhanush starrer, which hints that she is playing an urban character in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. However, nothing much has been revealed about the actress's character in the movie. But the sources suggest that Aishwarya is appearing as a Dhanush's love interest, and will be playing a very important role in the movie.

Jagame Thandhiram, which marks Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj was originally supposed to be released in summer 2020. But, the project was later postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the makers had revealed that it will be released only after 'Jagam heals'. In that case, the Dhanush starrer will not hit the theaters anytime soon.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial will feature Sanchana Natarajan as the second female lead. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Soundararajan, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing. Jagame Thandhiram is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

Also Read:

Dhanush To Team Up With Vetrimaaran Yet Again, Confirms Producer Elred Kumar Santhanam

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Wins The Internet With His Graceful Moves In The New Promo!