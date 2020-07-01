Jagame Thandhiram: The Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Project Gets A Release Date?

Jagame Thandhiram, the Dhanush starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming Tamil projects. The movie, which marks Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj was originally supposed to be released in summer 2020. But, Jagame Thandhiram was later postponed indefinitely, and the makers had revealed that it will be released only after 'Jagam heals'.

However, the latest reports suggest that the team has almost finalised the release date of the much-awaited Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj project. If the coronavirus pandemic comes under the control within this year ends, Jagame Thandhiram might hit the theaters as a Christmas 2020 release.

If it is not happening, the gangster thriller might get pushed to next year, and will be released as a Pongal 2021 special release. As per the latest reports, the makers of Jagame Thandhiram are planning to finalise the release date and make an official announcement, once the lockdown comes to an end.

Recently, the sources close to the project had made an interesting revelation about Dhanush's character. As per the reports, the actor is playing a Tamil Nadu-based gangster who travels to London to solve the issues of a London-based mafia head, played by the Game Of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo. However, things take a different turn when the friendship between the two turns into animosity.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing. The Karthik Subbaraj project is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

Also Read:

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: The Shooting To Not Resume In 2020!

Kamal Haasan-Shankar Duo's Indian 2: Here's A Major Update On The Release Date!