Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindran: Here's An Update On Vijay Sethupathi's Role!

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all set to don the director's hat once again for the upcoming project Thalaivan Irukkindran. As reported earlier, talented actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the much-awaited project. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some exciting details about Vijay Sethupathi's role in Thalaivan Irukkindran.