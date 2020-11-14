Master: Thalapathy Vijay To Play A Highly Challenging Character In The Movie?

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to treat his fans with the first teaser of Master, very soon. Now, a leaked image that supposedly reveals some exciting details about Vijay's character in the movie, has been doing rounds on social media. If the details in the leaked picture are to be believed, the actor is playing a highly challenging role in Master.

According to the leaked image, which looks like a screenshot of the movie description from a website, Thalapathy Vijay is playing the role of John Durairaj, an undercover COP, who joins the college as a dean. However, John loses his eyesight due to his alcohol addiction. Master depicts how he manages to complete his mission with the help of his students.

The netizens are suggesting that the description in the leaked image might be true, as Vijay is seen wearing a pair of sunglasses in almost all the posters and stills of Master. They also point out that a major portion of the movie was filmed at the school for the blind, in Chennai. If these theories are true. Master will portray a never-seen-before avathar of the Thalapathy.