Rajinikanth Makes A Phone Call To His Ailing Fan; Viral Audio Clip Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed!

Netizens and fans of Rajinikanth are highly impressed with the actor's recent gesture. Apparently, Thalaiva made a phone call to his ailing fan named Muthumani, who had started his first fan club 45 years ago. Reportedly, he had called Muthumani to enquire about his well being, as the latter is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai due to lung-related ailment.

An audio clip of the same has also gone viral, and the fans and followers are all praises for Rajini for his kind and motivational words. In the audio clip one can hear the duo's interaction, but what left the netizens teary-eyed is Muthumani's happiness as he said, "I felt miserable for the last twenty days. I feel better after listening to your voice sir. For me, you are my father, mother and everything sir."

Well, other than emotional support, Rajinikanth has also assured financial assistance to his ardent fan and his family. It is said that the actor is very close to Muthumani and also calls him occasionally.

Let us tell you that earlier, Rajinikanth's audio clip interacting with Desingh Periyasamy had also went viral, wherein he was seen congratulating the director for his debut movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. It is also said that the actor had casually asked the talented director if he is planning a film with him.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Siva's film Annaatthe alongside Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. As per reports, the shooting of the film will resume in October 2020 in Chennai after months of COVID-19 break. The team will apparently shoot the combination scenes of the two actresses before Rajinikanth starts shooting for his scenes. The family entertainer will also feature Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff, Khushboo, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy and George Maryan in key roles.

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: The Shooting Of The Project To Resume In October?

Thalapathy 65 To Be Titled Thalapathi? Is Vijay Inspired By Rajinikanth's 1991 Film?