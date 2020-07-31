Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Is Not Getting Shelved; Confirms Sources!

Annaatthe, the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer is currently put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis. The rumours that suggested that the project is shelved has been doing rounds on social media from the past few days. However, the sources close to the production banner Sun Pictures have now finally put an end to the speculations.

According to the reports published by a leading daily, the sources close to Sun Pictures have confirmed that Annaatthe is very much on cards. The spokesperson of Sun Pictures has also urged the fans to not believe the baseless rumours that are circulating on social media. The sources have also confirmed that the shooting of the Rajinikanth starrer will be resumed once the world comes back to normalcy.

Annaatthe features lady superstar Nayanthara, National award-winner Keerthy Suresh, senior actresses Khushboo, and Meena, as the female leads. As per the reports, Nayanthara appears as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the movie, while Keerthy Suresh essays the role of his younger sister.

The movie, which is scripted by director Siva himself, will feature Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. D Imman composes the music, while Vetri handles the cinematography. The shooting of Annaatthe is expected to be resumed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.