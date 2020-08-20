SP Balasubrahmanyam Continues To Be Critical, Says Health Bulletin Of Hospital

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, continues to be critical as per the latest health bulletin released by the hospital. In the bulletin dated August 19, the hospital states that SPB is currently on Ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The statement read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

Chennai's MGM Healthcare also said that the medical team is closely monitoring his vital parameters, which are satisfactory as of now.

SPB's son Charan had also shared an update on Tuesday (August 19) on his social media handle through a video message for the well-wishers of the singer. He said, "The status is the same as it was yesterday. There is a rumour going around that dad is off the ventilator which is not true. Though we do wish that he comes very soon, he continues to be on the ventilator. He is being scrtinised by the medical team at MGM health centre and he is being taken care of really really well. We are confident that your prayers are working. It is helping him under recovery path. Please keep the prayers coming." Fans and followers of the actor were seen showering prayers and wishes for their favourite singer on Charan's Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Bharathiraja and several others are conducting mass prayer for SPB on August 20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prayer will take place at their respective houses from 6 pm to 6.05 pm in the evening.

