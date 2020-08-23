Thala Ajith And Shalini's New Video With Family Goes Viral!

Thala Ajith and Shalini, the star couple rarely make public appearances. But whenever the couple make public appearances together, the pictures and videos always take the social media by storm. Interestingly, the Ajith and Shalini were recently spotted with their family members in public, to the much excitement of the fans of the Valimai actor.

In the video, Shalini is seen entering their car with a family member. Thala Ajith, on the other hand, is seen standing near the car with a mask on. However, the Ajith fans are extremely happy to get a glimpse of the couple after so long, and the video is now going viral on social media.

Earlier, Thala Ajith and Shalini's pictures which were clicked during their hospital visit had gone viral on social media in a similar fashion. Even though the couple's hospital visit during this pandemic time left the fans worried, it was later revealed that they visited hospital for a routine check-up, and both Ajith and Shalini are keeping fine.