Thala Ajith's Valimai Is Not A Summer 2021 Release: Read Details Inside!

Valimai, the highly anticipated upcoming Thala Ajith starrer is now postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat. The fans of Ajith have expressed their displeasure over the makers of the project for not revealing any major updates, on many occasions. However, the sources close to Valimai have now revealed a not-so-pleasent update about the Ajith project.

As per the latest reports, Valimai will not hit the theaters in summer 2021, as reported earlier. If the latest reports are to be believed, the leading man Ajith has decided to not resume the shooting of the project unless the world comes back to normalcy. In that case, releasing the H Vinoth directorial in the near future is not possible.

Thus, the makers of the highly-anticipated action thriller are now planning to postpone the release to the second half of 2021. If things fall in place, Valimai might hit the theaters by November 2021, mostly as a Deepavali special release. In that case, it is confirmed that Thala Ajith will not have a movie release for another one and a half years.