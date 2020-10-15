Thalaivi: Madhoo To Play MGR’s Wife Janaki In Kangana Ranaut Starrer
Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi, based on the life of legendary actress-turned-politician late J Jayalalithaa is creating a solid buzz since its inception. As we all know, the film also features dynamic stars like Bhagyashree and Arvind Swami in key roles. And now, there is yet another big actress who will join the star cast.
The makers of Thalaivi have roped in Roja fame Madhoo to essay the role of actor-politician MG Ramachandran aka MGR's wife Janaki in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. The actress is very excited to play such a crucial role in one of the most anticipated films.
Madhoo On Her Role
While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Madhoo said, "I have never met Janaki Amma, but have met Jayalalithaa. She had given me the State Award for my film Roja. When I went on the stage, she had said that she liked my performance in Roja."
What AM Vijay Asked Madhoo To Do Before Playing Janaki
Madhoo further revealed to the tabloid that the director AM Vijay has done a lot of research for the film before executing it. He has recorded all the necessary elements which are required to play the role of Janaki. "Before shooting, he showed us the video and asked me to reprise the character according to it," Madhoo added.
Madhoo On Janaki
Madhoo also revealed that when she started filming for Thalaivi, she immersed herself in Janaki's character. The actress even watched Janaki's old clips and tried to ace her gestures and mannerisms. While speaking about Janaki and the hard work that went into playing the character, Madhoo said, "She was a very subtle, yet emotional person. It takes a lot of work to replicate a person in real life, because each person has a different way of walking, talking, sitting, and these tiny details are the ones that matter the most."
Reportedly, Jayalalithaa and MGR were in a relationship, while he was already married to Janaki. They both started their acting career together and became one of the most popular on-screen couples in the south film industry. Meanwhile, the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The film was supposed to release in 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it got delayed.
