Thalaivi: Madhoo To Play MGR’s Wife Janaki In Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Madhoo On Her Role

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Madhoo said, "I have never met Janaki Amma, but have met Jayalalithaa. She had given me the State Award for my film Roja. When I went on the stage, she had said that she liked my performance in Roja."

What AM Vijay Asked Madhoo To Do Before Playing Janaki

Madhoo further revealed to the tabloid that the director AM Vijay has done a lot of research for the film before executing it. He has recorded all the necessary elements which are required to play the role of Janaki. "Before shooting, he showed us the video and asked me to reprise the character according to it," Madhoo added.

Madhoo On Janaki

Madhoo also revealed that when she started filming for Thalaivi, she immersed herself in Janaki's character. The actress even watched Janaki's old clips and tried to ace her gestures and mannerisms. While speaking about Janaki and the hard work that went into playing the character, Madhoo said, "She was a very subtle, yet emotional person. It takes a lot of work to replicate a person in real life, because each person has a different way of walking, talking, sitting, and these tiny details are the ones that matter the most."