Kangana Ranaut Set To Appear In Yet Another Biopic; This Time As Bengali Theatre Actress Noti Binodini

After garnering immense success in the Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is going to star next in the Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency, a film that she directed herself. It seems Ranaut wants to travel in the biopic wagon for a little while longer as she is getting ready to appear in yet another biopic; this time as acclaimed Bengali Theatre actress Noti Binodini.

Parineeta and Mardani fame Pradeep Sarkaar is going to direct the film while Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Padmaavat writer Prakash Kapadia will work on the script. In a press statement, Kangana spoke highly of the writer-director duo and said, "I am a big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar Ji and am very happy for the opportunity. This is also my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia Ji and am very thrilled to be a part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists in the country."

For the unversed, Noti Binodini AKA Binodini Dasi was born into prostitution in 1863. Under the mentorship of Calcutta National Theatre founder Girish Chandra Ghosh, she played her first theatre role at the age of twelve. Binodini had a short-lived but impactful actress career of 11 years, in which she played over 80 characters. She appeared in iconic roles of Sita, Draupadi, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkudala, to name a few. She is also one of the first South Asian women of the 19th century to write an autobiography. Noti Binodini was also credited to have invented some modern make-up techniques that are prevalent in the entertainment industry today.

Apart from Emergency and the Binodini biopic, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas, where she will play the role of an Air Force pilot.