Vedhika Kumar Breaks The Internet With Her Sizzling Dance Moves Amid Lockdown

Lockdown imposed by the government to curb the Novel Coronavirus' spread in the country has made many people show their creativity on social media. Right from Chiranjeevi to Rajinikanth, many South celebrities are advising fans to try various activities at home to kill time. A new celebrity who joined the list is, Vedhika Kumar.

The 32-year-old Vedhika shared a sizzling dance video on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video, "#CornyRema #Dance #ParrisGoebel #ParrisLive #StayHome #India #Corny Haircut by my love #Mom."

In the video, one can see Vedhika Kumar grooving to the catchy beats of the famous Corny song sung by Rema. Vedhika's killer dance moves are indeed stealing the show, and fans can't stop praising the actress. In the clip, she is seen wearing a white sports bra and floral white short along with white sports shoes.

Well, on Wednesday, Vedhika also shared a picture of herself while cleaning the house. She hilariously captioned the photo, "#workfromhome #wfh".

In the photo, she can be seen wearing a brown bandhani saree, as she sweeps the house.

On a professional note, Vedhika made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil film, Madrasi. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Jeethu Joseph's directorial venture, The Body starring Emraan Hashmi.

Notably, the film happened to be the last released film of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's career who passed away on April 30, 2020.

