Salman Khan’s Co-Star & Bigg Boss Fame Jallad Aka Baba Khan Has No Work Due To Lockdown; Seeks Help

Actor Baba Khan, who has worked with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in films like Bodyguard, Veer, Jaan-E-Mann and others is going through a major financial crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown. The actor has also featured in Bigg Boss as Jallad. In an interview with Zee News, Baba Khan said that he has been working in this film industry for the last 15 years, but now facing a major cash crunch.

While speaking with the news channel, Baba Khan aka Bigg Boss' Jallad said, "I have done many films with Bhaijaan like Wanted, Jaan-E-Mann, Bigg Boss. I also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Department, R Rajkumar, Jwala Mandi with Ravi Kishan in Bhojpuri. I have done a lot of work but ever since COVID induced lockdown was imposed, I have suffered a lot and have no job."

Baba Khan further stated that he is trying too hard to get new work but can't find anything. "Every day, I go out for work yet find nothing. Nobody gives me work as I have only done negative roles, so it creates an image. I am making an appeal to all producers, directors and casting directors - please offer me work, nothing else," the Salman Khan's co-star added.

Well, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many people from showbiz are facing major financial trouble due to no work. A few days ago, actress Shagufta Ali shared about her poor financial condition and health issues. Notably, she received financial help from many people including Rohit Shetty and Madhuri Dixit-Nene on behalf of Dance Deewane 3 team.