Post Soulmates, Filmmaker Manya Gadhok Gears Up For Her Next Project Lockdown

Soulmates, a short film, written and directed by a young filmmaker Manya Gadhok has caught the attention of numerous media houses and film festivals alike. This short thriller narrative stars renowned names of the industry like the 83 actor Jatin Sarna along with Shruti Bapna, known for her splendorous act in her debut film Wake up Sid. The early success of Soulmates can be attributed to the film's stance to challenge the patriarchal values that exist in our society.

Even the lead actor Jatin Sarna believed in this mission of the film as he said, "This is something that we need to address as a society as to why this is still happening in the world and specifically in our country. To choose this subject and make a film on it, I think it was a brave step (of Manya Gadhok). It is important as every single person in the society has to look into."

According to Manya, the cast was a perfect fit for the short film and their passion towards the project really helped to outshine the hard work that she and her team had put in for months. "Soulmates turned out to be better than what I had visioned and all the credit goes to the actors as well as the whole team who relentlessly worked towards the film and the message that it echoes," quoted Manya Gadhok.

The young director from New Delhi is currently based in New York and is currently working on her second project, Lockdown, which shares the unthinkable distraught that coronavirus may have got on someone's mental health and life. As a filmmaker, her goal is to provide voice to those topics that are often silenced or those that never get the limelight in popular media or cinema.

She asserted that "my aim as an artist or filmmaker is to stop accepting values or beliefs as a given, rather I want to challenge it and accordingly share the voice of those who have been silenced for years. I want my work to have an impact on my audience, to the extent that they internalize the core belief that my work represents." Manya has already received many honourable mentions and awards at different international film festivals. Her resilience and love towards storytelling and filmmaking also highlight the potential of women filmmakers in the Indian film industry of which she is an ardent advocate of.