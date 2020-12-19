VJ Rakshan Clarifies That He Never Dated Pandian Stores Actress Chitra

Was VJ Rakshan Dating Chitra?

Reports alleged that VJ Rakshan was dating Chitra. Apparently, a close friend of Chitra during her interaction with media, revealed that the Pandian Stores actress was dating Rakshan. She also alleged that the young actor had recorded a video of himself with Chitra and had even threatened her saying that he would show it to her husband Hemanth Kumar.

A few media reports claimed that his threat was bothering Chithu as she thought he would try all things possible to end her relationship with her husband.

VJ Rakshan Puts Rumours To Rest

According to India Glitz's report, the popular actor who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has quashed the dating rumours and said that it is a lie. He further added that Chitra was one of his good friends which is why he attended her funeral, where everyone accused him of being the culprit.

Investigation So Far

The police have collected CCTV footage of the star hotel, where Chitra stayed with her husband Hemanth Kumar, who was recently arrested allegedly for abetment to suicide. On the other hand, her Pandian Stores co-stars and friends are reportedly being questioned by police, to know if something else bothered the actress that made her take the extreme step.