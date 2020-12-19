VJ Rakshan Clarifies That He Never Dated Pandian Stores Actress Chitra
VJ Chitra's sudden demise has indeed shocked many including her family, friends and innumerable fans. The talented actress who was best known for her role in Vijay Television's Pandian Stores, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on December 9, 2020.
Though several speculations were doing the rounds about her demise, a few media reports suggested that VJ Raskhan was dating the actress.
Was VJ Rakshan Dating Chitra?
Reports alleged that VJ Rakshan was dating Chitra. Apparently, a close friend of Chitra during her interaction with media, revealed that the Pandian Stores actress was dating Rakshan. She also alleged that the young actor had recorded a video of himself with Chitra and had even threatened her saying that he would show it to her husband Hemanth Kumar.
A few media reports claimed that his threat was bothering Chithu as she thought he would try all things possible to end her relationship with her husband.
VJ Rakshan Puts Rumours To Rest
According to India Glitz's report, the popular actor who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has quashed the dating rumours and said that it is a lie. He further added that Chitra was one of his good friends which is why he attended her funeral, where everyone accused him of being the culprit.
Investigation So Far
The police have collected CCTV footage of the star hotel, where Chitra stayed with her husband Hemanth Kumar, who was recently arrested allegedly for abetment to suicide. On the other hand, her Pandian Stores co-stars and friends are reportedly being questioned by police, to know if something else bothered the actress that made her take the extreme step.
Also Read: VJ Chitra's Friend Reveals She Was Dating A Popular Kollywood Actor; Says He Was Threatening Her
Also Read: VJ Chitra's Lookalike Keerthana Dinakar Recreates Mullai From Pandian Stores; Says 'Chithu Is Irreplaceable'