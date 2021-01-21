Hemanth Kumar Had Pressurised VJ Chitra To Take Virg*nity Test Says His Friend Rohit

More than a month after VJ Chitra's death and the arrest of her husband Hemanth Kumar, a shocking statement of the latter's friend Rohit has now stunned many. During a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Rohit alleged that Hemanth was suspicious of Chitra's camaraderie with her male co-stars.

Rohit reportedly said that one of the promos of her show didn't go down well with Hemanth, who questioned her fidelity and physically assaulted Chitra. He alleged that the offender would often scratch Chitra's skin with his nails and used to bite her out of sheer anger.

He also opened up about several shocking incidents that took place in his presence. In one of them, while dining out with close friends, Hemanth had allegedly pushed Chitra and warned her to give up her acting career. Rohit also said that Hemanth had approached his wife (who is a doctor) to inquire about the procedure of a virg*nity test. Further, Rohit said that one day Chitra met him and his wife and revealed that Hemanth was pressurising her for the virg*nity test. Calling him a psycho, Rohit alleged that Hemanth is completely responsible for VJ Chitra's death.

On a related note, the Pandian Stores actress died by suicide on December 9, 2020 in a star hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai. Days after her death, Hemanth was arrested allegedly for abetment to suicide.

The police slapped section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him. During interrogation, he revealed that they registered their marriage on October 19, 2020. Reportedly, the couple was engaged in August 2020 and the two were planning to announce their wedding formally in January 2021.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

Also Read: VJ Chitra Died By Suicide Due To Hemanth's Suspicious Nature: Police Report

Also Read: VJ Rakshan Clarifies That He Never Dated Pandian Stores Actress Chitra