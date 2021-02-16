VJ Chitra Death Case: Husband Hemanth Kumar Granted Conditional Bail

Months after the demise of actress VJ Chitra and the arrest of her husband Hemanth Kumar for allegedly abetting suicide, he was granted conditional bail on Monday (February 15, 2021). As per the order by Justice V Bharathidasan, Hemanth will not be able to leave Madurai.

Chitra's husband who was under judicial custody, requested bail stating that he has completed the statutory period of 60 days. Also, the Additional Public Prosecutor M Prabhavathi presented to the court that the actress' nail clip analysis report didn't indicate any evidence arising suspicion against Hemanth Kumar.

Notably, Hemanth was arrested on December 15, 2020. The police had reportedly slapped Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against Chitra's husband, who had allegedly pressured and warned her to quit acting. Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan had told NDTV that Hemanth was upset with his actress-wife for enacting a scene in one of her popular show. Upon her death, Chitra's mother and friends raised suspicion and had even alleged foul play by narrating incidents they had witnessed in the past.

During police investigation, Hemanth had revealed that the duo got secretly married on October 19 last year. He also stated that they were planning to announce their wedding with a formal ceremony in February 2021.

The Pandian Stores actress died by suicide on December 9, 2020, in a star hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai. Chitra was also popular for her hosting skills in several shows on Vijay TV and Zee Tamil.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

Also Read: Hemanth Kumar Had Pressurised VJ Chitra To Take Virg*nity Test Says His Friend Rohit

Also Read: VJ Chitra Died By Suicide Due To Hemanth's Suspicious Nature: Police Report