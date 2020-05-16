When Thala Ajith Envied Vijay For Getting Hit Songs, Suchitra Reveals Big Secret About Superstars

Thala Ajith and Vijay are two big superstars in the Tamil film industry. Despite having a solid hold in the industry and being competitors of each other since years, Vijay and Ajith Kumar share good friendship as they say the competition is between the fans, not them. Due to their strong bond with each other, when the duo also shared screen space in Rajavin Parvaiyile, it was an instant hit among the audience.

Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have a tremendous fan following and all thanks to their solid screen presence. Their fans have always been eager to know all the information about their lives, but celebs keep some sides private. Thala Ajith is quite a shy person when it comes to promoting his films, but on the other hand, Vijay always shows his enthusiasm during movie promotions. Amidst all, well-known singer Suchitra revealed some big secrets about Ajith and Vijay.

In a video interview with one of the leading publications, Suchitra revealed that there was a time when Ajith envied Vijay for getting all the hit songs to his credit. The singer said that once, when she was attending a party, she met Ajith. The actor praised her for her song 'Oru Chinna Thamarai' which was from Vijay's film, Vettaikaran. However, she then said that Ajith envied Vijay for getting all the good songs. Isn't it surprising?

Talking about Vettaikaran, the film was released in 2009 and was directed by B Babusivan. It stars Vijay and Anushka Shetty in lead roles and had some beautiful songs.

On a related note, Vijay is waiting for the release of his most-awaited Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was supposed to be released on April 9, 2020, but due to the lockdown, it's been kept on hold. On the other hand, Ajith is busy shooting for his next, Valimai.