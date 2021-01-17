Som Shekar To Get Evicted As The Fourth Runner-Up Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4?

Just a few more hours to go and the mini-screen audiences will witness the highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The five finalists of the season are Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar.

As fans and followers of the contestants await the big announcement, several speculations about the finale and the winner are now doing the rounds on social media.

As per the latest rumour, Som Shekar will be announced as the fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The actor-mixed martial arts trainer has impressed the audience with his positive and calm nature in the house. His camaraderie with Rio Raj, Archana Chandhoke, Gabriella Charlton, Nisha Aranthangi was highly appreciated by the audience. Som, who has a decent fan following on social media, garnered huge love and respect of the neitzens for his unbiased gameplay. Though there are speculations about his exit as fourth-runner up, there is no official confirmation regarding the same and only the grand finale telecast will unfold the truth about the ongoing buzz.

If you may recall, Som Shekar was the first contestant to enter the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, after winning the ticket to finale.

On a related note, in the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, the finalists can be seen performing inside the house. Interestingly, the 12 ex-contestants of the season will also be performing on the stage after which Kamal Haasan will be making a blockbuster entry to kick-off the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Notably, Mugen, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be gracing the event.

The finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be aired today (January 17, 2021) on Vijay Television and video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm.

