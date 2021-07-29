Actor Venu Arvind Admitted To Hospital Post Brain Surgery

Venu Arvind, best known for his performance in the 1996 Tamil daily soap Kadhal Pagadai, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, reportedly after undergoing brain surgery. According to reports, the actor is currently undergoing treatment and is gradually recovering. More detail about his health condition is yet to be revealed by the hospital authorities.

Apart from soap operas, Venu Arvind has been a part of several Kollywood films like Muthu Engal Sothu (1983), Andha Oru Nimidam (1985), Iniyavale (1998), Alaipayudhey (2000), Ennavale (2001), Narasimha (2001), Vallavan (2006), Nallaiya Pozhuthum Unnodu (2007) and Vegam (2007). The versatile actor has also tried his luck in direction with the 2011 film Sabash Sariyana Potti that starred Jayaram, Sriram Karthik and Sriranjini in the lead roles.

His mini-screen appearances include Kadhal Pagadai (1997), Kasalavu Nesam (1999), Alaigal (2001-03), Adugiran Kannan (2003-05), Vani Rani (2013-18) and Chandrakumari (2019) among many others. His work with director K Balachander for Kadhal Pagadai and Kasalavu Nesam was well-received by the mini-screen audiences.

He was previously seen in Chandrakumari, wherein he played the lead character Anjali's father. Notably, he was the first television actor to win Kalaimamani Award in 2007. The award is the highest civilian honour in Tamil Nadu bestowed on artists recognising their work.

Arvind is married to Shoba and the duo has two children- Veena and Vijay.