Aishwarya Rajesh And Rahul Ravindran Secretly Married? Wedding Picture Goes Viral On Social Media

Not too long ago, a wedding picture of Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran made it to social media. The picture didn't take much time to grab the attention of the netizens, thanks to the unfamiliar faces that stood near the 'newlyweds', which indeed made the wedding look like a real affair. The duo was seen all smiles as they performed the nuptial ceremony along with near and dear ones.

Well, before you jump into any conclusion, let us tell you that the viral picture of the actors has been taken from the sets of their upcoming film, which is the official Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Rahul Ravindran, who was last seen in Samantha Akkineni's U-Turn, will be seen reprising the role played by Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original.

On the other hand, Aishwarya is taking up Nimisha Sajayan's role which was highly appreciated by many on social media. Versatile actor Yogi Babu is also a part of the film directed by Kannan. Notably, the director has also bought the Telugu remake rights of the Malayalam film.

On a related note, The Great Indian Kitchen was released on the OTT platform NeeStream on January 15, 2021. After three months of its release on the platform, Amazon Prime Video bought the streaming rights of the film. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film revolves around the theme of breaking stereotypes and societal norms. Also starring T Suresh Babu, Ajitha VM, Sidhartha Siva, Anupama VP, the film's music has been composed by Sooraj S Kurup and Mathews Pulickan.

