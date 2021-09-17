Annabelle Sethupathi Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Have To Say About The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer!

After Laabam and Tughlaq Durbar, Vijay Sethupathi's another entertainer Annabelle Sethupathi has just been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been made available from today (September 17). Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film features Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. The film is a comedy horror drama that revolves around a woman who enters a royal palace that has a spooky history.

Annabelle Sethupathi has been getting mixed response from the audience, with many calling it a routine film. Though the performances of the lead actors have been getting immense applause, many are not happy with the storyline and narration. Penned and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film features Jagapathi Babu as the main antagonist. The extensive star cast of Annabelle Sethupathi includes Rajendra Prasad, Raadhika, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Subbu Panchu, Suresh Chandra Menon, Linga, George Maryan, Jangiri Madhumitha, Chetan, Surekha Vani and Devadarshini.

Valimai Release: Not On Diwali, But The Ajith Starrer Might Release During This Festival!

Annabelle Sethupathi Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Details Here

Backed by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the film has also been dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada under the same title, while the Hindi version has been titled Annabelle Rathore. The technical team of Anabelle Sethupathi includes cinematographer Goutham George, editor Pradeep E Ragav and music composed by debutant Krishna Kishor.

The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer was initially titled, Annabelle Subramaniam. The principal photography began on August 29 in Jaipur where the film was entirely shot in a single schedule following COVID-19 protocols.

Planning to watch Annabelle Sethupathi this weekend? Check out what the Twitterati has to say!

On a related note, Vijay Sethupathi is presently busy with his films including 19(1) (a), Vikram, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Corona Kumar, Viduthalai, Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks, Idam Porul Yaeval and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.

As of Taapsee, she is a part of Tamil films Alien and Jana Gana Mana. Her forthcoming Bollywood projects are Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shubaash Mithu and Blurr. The actress will also be seen in the Telugu film Mishan Impossible.