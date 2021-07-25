Fahadh Faasil Starts Shooting For Vikram; Shares A Selfie With Kamal Haasan

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is playing a pivotal role in Vikram, the highly anticipated upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer. The talented actor has finally kickstarted shooting for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Fahadh Faasil confirmed the reports himself, by sharing a selfie with Kamal Haasan on his official Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Fahadh is playing a pivotal role in Vikram, which is said to be a political thriller. If the reports are to be believed, the National award-winner's character in the movie is a corrupt police officer. The much-awaited project marks the Malik actor's first collaboration with both Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Along with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil, Vikram will also feature National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. In a recent interview, Sethupathi had hinted that his character in the movie has negative shades. The first look poster of Vikram, which featured the supremely talented actors, had set social media on fire.

After the release of the first look poster, it has been speculated that Kamal Haasan is playing a visually challenged person in Vikram. It was the veteran actor's eyes in the poster, which sparked the rumours. The film fanatics point out that Kamal's eyes look lifeless in the first look poster, and are positioned like the eyes of a visually challenged person. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

As reported earlier, Vikram will also have Jallikattu actor Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das in the other pivotal roles. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead of the movie, which is jointly scripted by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rathna Kumar. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Philomin Raj handles the editing. The project is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal International.