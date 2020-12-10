VJ Chitra’s Mother Suspects Hemanth Kumar Of Marrying The Pandian Stores Actress For Money

Popular actress VJ Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). The police are currently investigating the case and are reportedly interrogating her fiance Hemanth Kumar, who on quizzing revealed that he got married to the Pandian Stores actress on October 19, 2020, post their engagement in August this year.

Well today, after postmortem, the doctors confirmed that there was no foul play whatsoever in the case. Contrasting to the results, Chitra's mother reportedly interacted with the media and alleged foul play in her daughter's death.

According to Times of India, she was quoted as saying, "My daughter is not a coward to take her own life. I have raised her as a brave woman. She was extremely talented. I suspect her husband Hemanth married her for her money. I suspect that she was subjected to physical violence. Why would there be marks on her face? He has come as my daughter's Yaman."

She further added that the family will soon be filing a case as she wants justice for her daughter.

Notably, VJ Chitra's mortal remains were brought today to her residence in Chennai's Kotturpuram, where her family, friends and innumerable fans and followers gathered to pay their last respect.

Talking about her work, Chitra had been a part of several daily soaps including Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi (Season 2) and Darling Darling. She was also popular for her hosting skills in several shows on Vijay TV and Zee Tamizh.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

