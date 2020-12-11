VJ Chitra’s Assistant Mohammed Says She Chose A Wrong Partner; Calls Hemanth Kumar A Bad Person

Pandian Stores fame VJ Chitra's sudden demise has shocked many including her family, friends and innumerable fans. The talented actress died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

Of late, Chitra's mother Vijaya suspected foul play in her daughter's death and had alleged that the actress was subjected to physical violence from her fiance Hemanth Kumar. Notably, Hemanth during the recent police interrogation shocked many by revealing that the duo got married on October 19, 2020, and since December 4, were staying together in the same hotel where Chitra was found dead. He is also said to have submitted proofs in this regard.

With many friends and colleagues of the actress alleging foul play in her death, the latest to open about the same is Chitra's assistant Mohammed. As per India Glitz, her assistant has revealed that he has worked at the duo's house and had found Hemanth to be a bad person. He also stated that Chitra chose the wrong person as her life partner.

As per the same report, though Chitra was in a relationship with Hemanth, the duo's engagement is said to have taken place under pressure. Reportedly, Chitra's mother was not happy with him and many times has requested her to divorce him. A few of her friends have also alleged that Hemanth was an alcoholic and a possessive person, who was pressurizing Chitra time and again for working with her male co-stars.

Talking about her work, the actor had been a part of many soap operas including Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi (Season 2) and Darling Darling. She was also popular for her hosting skills in several shows on Vijay TV and Zee Tamil.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

