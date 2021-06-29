Kamal Haasan Joins Campaign Against The Cinematograph Act 2021

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been vocal about issues pertaining to the film industry. Lately, the superstar joined the campaign against the proposed Cinematograph Act 2021. To express disappointment over the amended law that allows the central government to re-examine an already certified film, Ulaganayagan took to his Twitter handle to state that cinema, media and literati cannot be the three iconic monkeys.

Asking people to voice their concern for freedom and liberty, the star tweeted, "Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty. @MIB_India #cinematographact2021 #raiseyourvoice."

Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 28, 2021

Let us tell you that several filmmakers have already criticized and opposed the proposed amendment, expressing that it would give the government the supreme power over cinema which might even threaten India's constitutional right- Freedom of Expression.

The controversial notification read, "Since the provision of Section 5B (1) are derived from Article 19(2) of the Constitution that authorises the government to impose reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression in the interest of public order and are non-negotiable, it is also proposed in the Draft Bill to add a proviso to sub-section (1) of section 6 to the effect that on receipt of any references by the Central Government in respect of a film certified for public exhibition, on account of violation of Section 5B(1) of the Act, the Central Government may, if it considers it necessary so to do direct the Chairman of the Board to re-examine the film." (sic)

According to the latest notification, the amendment grants revisionary powers to the government on account of violation of Section 5B (1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Notably, the section of the Act states, "A film shall not be certified for public exhibition if, in the opinion of the authority competent to grant the certificate, the film or any part of it is against the interests of 1[the sovereignty and integrity of India] the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or involves defamation or contempt of court or is likely to incite the commission of any offence."