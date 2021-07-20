Kushboo Sundar’s Twitter Account Hacked For The Second Time; Actress Issues Statement

Kushboo Sundar's Twitter handle has been hacked yet again. The profile name of her microblogging account has been changed to Briann. Though the hacker had also changed the profile and cover picture of the account, both images are now hidden. Several hashtags including #FreePelestine and #FreeIndia have also been shared by miscreants through the microblogging platform.

Confirming the news, the actress has issued a statement today (July 20) sharing that she has been trying to follow up with the Twitter administration to solve the issue. Her statement reads,"To whomsoever, it may concern. I would like to let you know that my Twitter account @khushsundar was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me. Best regards Kushboo Sundar."

Let us tell you that this is not the first time when Kushboo's account has been hacked. Earlier, in 2020, the actress had sought help from netizens through Instagram after her Twitter account was hacked. Stating that she is not able to log in despite multiple attempts for the last 48 hours, the Chinna Thambi actress had written, "Ok.. so I received a message from Twitter saying my @twitter account seems to be either hacked or compromised as there were 3 different log in attempts from 3 different locations day before. I am not able to log in nor change my password for the last 48hours. @twitter is not of great help either. It says my account is likely to be suspended. I am clueless about what's going on. Would appreciate if somebody could update me how to solve the issue. Thanks in advance. Stay home.. Stay safe."

On the professional front, Kushboo is making a comeback in Kollywood with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. Directed by Siva, the rural drama will also feature Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Meena Sagar in key roles. She was previously seen in the 2018 film Traffic Ramasamy.