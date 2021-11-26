Maanaadu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Silambarsan Starrer Holds Steady!

Much to the delight of Silambarasan fans, his latest offering Maanaadu has reportedly grossed a collection between Rs 4-6 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its second day of theatrical run. Despite being a non-holiday release, the film raked in more than Rs 7 crore on its opening day.

The Venkat Prabhu directorial has also become the fourth highest opener of the year after Master, Annaatthe and Karnan. The film has been getting a stupendous response from the theatres. In fact, the time loop drama has got good ratings on IMDb, Book My Show and Google. Also featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film has got a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Simbu-starrer's ratings on BMS and Google are 94 and 96% respectively. Well, going by the collections, ratings and reviews online, looks like the film has been able to seal the deal with its fresh concept, actors' performances and other technicalities. As the film has done good business even on Friday, it is expected to witness good growth over the weekend.

Talking about the Maanaadu's other cast and crew, the film features the likes of SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam and Manoj Bharathiraja. Announced in June 2018, the film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2021, which was postponed owing to the extensive post-production process. Previously, the makers locked November 4 as the release date, which was yet again postponed to avoid a clash with Annaatthe. Though the makers reportedly faced financial issues a day before its big release, they later resolved it and decided to present the film on November 24.

Backed by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, Maanaadu has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The editing and photography departments are headed by Praveen KL and Richard M Nathan respectively.